Grainy video in UK trial shows Sycamore Gap tree's last stand

LONDON — It's a stark and grainy video on a dark and stormy night. The shocking footage of the famous Sycamore Gap tree's last stand begins with the rumble of the wind, which is then overtaken by the sound of a chainsaw snapping to attention.
The black and white video of the majestic tree's final two minutes and 41 seconds was introduced into evidence in Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday during the trial of two men charged with criminal damage for cutting the tree down and toppling it onto the ancient Hadrian's Wall.
It offered a rare glimpse of a crime allegedly caught in action by an accomplice as the culprit cut into the beloved tree's trunk on Sept. 28, 2023.
An excerpt of the final 24 seconds of the cell phone video released by the Crown Prosecution Service showed a solitary figure silhouetted beneath the towering canopy. The shaky footage shows the person in a struggle with the old tree, leaning into the task as the saw whines and the wind crackles.
Then with a single snap, the chainsaw comes to a halt and the person steps back as the tree begins its fall. The sycamore that had stood for about 150 years takes little more than five seconds to crash to earth.
The video was found on a phone in one of Daniel Graham's jacket pockets, according to testimony by Amy Sutherland, an intelligence analyst with the Northumbria police. Metadata put the location of the footage at Sycamore Gap.
Graham, 39, and Adam Carruthers, 32, have pleaded not guilty to two counts each of criminal damage. Prosecutors said that the value of the tree exceeded 620,000 pounds (around $830,000) and damage to the wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was assessed at 1,100 pounds (nearly $1,500).
Graham, who had a small construction business, has denied being involved, saying his phone and vehicle were used without his knowledge, prosecutors Richard Wright said Tuesday during opening statements.