LOS ANGELES — Michael Graham had 15 points and 13 rebounds, Cameron Shelton scored 15 with seven boards and Loyola Marymount defeated Cleveland State 70-59 on Sunday night.
Shelton hit two 3-pointers for the Lions (9-4). Keli Leaupepe recorded nine points.
Deshon Parker led the way for the Vikings (6-6) with 15 points. Tujautae Williams added 11 points and nine rebounds, while Drew Lowder scored 11.
Loyola Marymount took a 40-24 lead into halftime.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
