Photography

Residents of McKenna Crossing and their families were able to pet farm animals from Barnyard Buddies Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at McKenna Crossing, a Presbyterian Homes & Services senior living community in Prior Lake, Minn. Barnyard Buddies MN is a working farm that brings their animals to events around the state. Students from the junior optimists club at Prior Lake High School volunteered to help handle the animals.