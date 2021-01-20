DAVIDSON, N.C. — Kellan Grady had 24 points, including seven 3-pointers, and seven rebounds as Davidson got past Fordham 73-58 on Wednesday.
Luka Brajkovic added nine points and nine rebounds for Davidson (9-5, 5-2 Atlantic 10 Conference).
Chris Austin had 19 points for the Rams (1-6, 1-6), who have now lost four games in a row. Josh Navarro added 14 points and Jalen Cobb had seven assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
