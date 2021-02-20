DAVIDSON, N.C. — Kellan Grady had 25 points as Davidson routed Southern Virginia 101-51 on Friday.
Grant Huffman had 16 points for Davidson (11-5), which won its fifth straight game. Bates Jones added 15 points and eight rebounds, and Emory Lanier had 11 points.
Davidson registered season highs with 18 3-pointers and 23 assists. Davidson dominated the first half and led 55-22 at the break.
Conner Marchant had 10 points for the Knights.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
No. 4 Stanford women top No. 9 Arizona, wrap up Pac-12 title
Stanford spent two months on the road this season because of local health department restrictions on sports — a major reason why winning the Pac-12 Conference title was deeply meaningful for Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer's team.
Sports
Booker scores 34, Suns roll to 132-100 win over Blazers
Devin Booker's 17-footer to beat the halftime buzzer brought the 3,000 fans to their feet. His 3-pointer with two seconds remaining in the third quarter earned an even bigger roar from the socially distanced crowd.
Sports
No. 19 USC dominates 1st half in 72-58 win over Oregon
Southern California hasn't lost two games in a row all season, and the 19th-ranked Trojans weren't about to let it happen now.
Sports
Coyotes rally from 3 goals down to beat Ducks 4-3
Christian Dvorak scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a testy game Monday night.
Business
The Latest: Mexico receives shipment of Sputnik V vaccine
Mexico has received its first shipment of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.