DAVIDSON, N.C. — Kellan Grady had 25 points as Davidson routed Southern Virginia 101-51 on Friday.

Grant Huffman had 16 points for Davidson (11-5), which won its fifth straight game. Bates Jones added 15 points and eight rebounds, and Emory Lanier had 11 points.

Davidson registered season highs with 18 3-pointers and 23 assists. Davidson dominated the first half and led 55-22 at the break.

Conner Marchant had 10 points for the Knights.

