'Gracias, Rafa': Rafael Nadal will head into retirement after Spain hosts the Davis Cup

If that weren't already obvious, just glance at the banner measuring 28,000 square feet (2,600 square meters) — about half the size of a football field — that wraps around the soccer stadium across the street from the arena hosting the tennis. The blue sign, visible from the highway leaving Malaga's airport, is marked with large white letters that read, ''GRACIAS, RAFA.'' Between those two words is an image of Nadal toting a tennis racket in his left hand while wearing one of his trademark sleeveless shirts and his just-as-ever-present headband.