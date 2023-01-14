Forward Grace Zumwinkle, one game after getting her 100th career goal, scored two more as the No. 3 Gophers dominated St. Thomas 5-0 on Friday night at Ridder Arena in their seventh consecutive win. Skylar Vetter made 17 saves for the shutout.

Zumwinkle, a fifth-year senior who played for Breck in high school, had goals at 1 minute, 34 seconds and 10:25 of the opening period to put Minnesota (17-3-2, 14-1-2 Big Ten) ahead 2-0.

Abbey Murphy made it 3-0 with 5:10 left in the first.

Peyton Hemp had the only goal of the second period, on a power play at 18:03. Josefin Bouveng added a goal in the third.

The Tommies (7-15-1, 2-14-1) had come into the game with a four-game winning streak. The loss dropped their record against the Gophers to 0-7 in their two seasons as a Division I program.

Alexa Dobchuk stopped 41 shots for the Tommies.