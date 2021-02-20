BEMIDJI, MINN. – Senior co-captain Grace Zumwinkle scored three goals — one in each period — as the No. 4-ranked Gophers women's hockey won 6-1 over Bemidji State on Friday at the Sanford Center. Minnesota (10-7-1 overall/WCHA) had lost three straight.

"Good win on the road here, it's nice to get back on track," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "Obviously a great start, getting three there in the first and then continuing to build the lead. I'm proud of our team. They stayed with it here for 60 minutes and got a good win on the road. Zummy with the hat trick — she was on the receiving end of some beautiful plays there. I'm happy for her."

Crystalyn Hengler opened the scoring two minutes into the game. Zumwinkle got her first goal 4½ minutes later. Abigail Boreen got the third goal and it was 3-0 with under nine minutes gone.

BOXSCORE: Gophers 6, Bemidji State 1

Freshman Abbey Murphy made it 4-0 almost four minutes into the second period. Bemidji State's Taylor Nelson scored at 16:34, but 1:20 later, Zumwinkle answered with her second goal. Her third came with seven minutes left in the game. She has a team-high 15 goals this season and three career hat tricks.

Her big night tied Zumwinkle for 10th in program history in career goals with 82.

Gophers goalie Lauren Bench, a graduate transfer from Bemidji State this season, made 15 saves.

Two goalies combined for 20 stops for the Beavers (2-13-2), who have lost six consecutive games.

