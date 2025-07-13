EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Grace Kim beats Jeeno Thitikul in a playoff at the Evian Championship to make her first LPGA win a major title.
Grace Kim beats Jeeno Thitikul in a playoff at the Evian Championship to make her first LPGA win a major title
Grace Kim beats Jeeno Thitikul in a playoff at the Evian Championship to make her first LPGA win a major title.
The Associated Press
July 13, 2025 at 2:44PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Grace Kim beats Jeeno Thitikul in a playoff at the Evian Championship to make her first LPGA win a major title
Grace Kim beats Jeeno Thitikul in a playoff at the Evian Championship to make her first LPGA win a major title.