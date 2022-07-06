Rich with hunting tradition, Worthington and Nobles County will host this year's Governor's Pheasant Opener Oct. 14-15.

The Department of Natural Resources announced the news Wednesday morning.

"I thank the communities of Worthington and Nobles County for graciously hosting this year's opener," said Gov. Tim Walz in a DNR news release. "As a hunter and lifelong Pheasants Forever member, I'm greatly looking forward to joining Minnesotans in this tradition, shining a light on the community, and celebrating critical conservation work in southwest Minnesota."

"We're very excited to host this important event," said Scott Rall, chairman of the Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener committee in Nobles County. "We look forward to the event shining a spotlight on pheasant hunting, our hunting resources and our diverse community."

Owing to its robust farming and its meatpacking industry, Nobles County is the fastest-diversifying county in Minnesota, the DNR said.

Worthington last hosted the Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener in 2014.

Related events include the dedication of Ransom Ridge Wildlife Management Area near Worthington and a summit of conservation and outdoor recreation stakeholders.