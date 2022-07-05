KRAMATORSK, Ukraine — Governor of Ukraine's Donetsk province urges more than a quarter-million residents to evacuate as Russians advance.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Fireworks shot at people, vehicles, buildings for hours overnight in and near downtown Mpls.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Fireworks shot at people, vehicles, buildings for hours overnight in and near downtown Mpls.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Fireworks shot at people, vehicles, buildings for hours overnight in and near downtown Mpls.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Fireworks shot at people, vehicles, buildings for hours overnight in and near downtown Mpls.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Fireworks shot at people, vehicles, buildings for hours overnight in and near downtown Mpls.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Fireworks shot at people, vehicles, buildings for hours overnight in and near downtown Mpls.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune