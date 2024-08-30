Governor appoints ex-school board member recalled over book ban push to Nebraska's library board

Cunningham-Swanson was elected to the Plattsmouth Community Board of Education in 2023 and immediately sought to ban 52 books from the school library. The listed included novels such as ''The Handmaid's Tale,'' ''Where the Crawdads Sing,'' ''The Perks of Being a Wallflower,'' and books by Colleen Hoover and Ellen Hopkins. Many of the books on the list involved themes of addiction, race, sexuality and other topics that have recently created debates over book bans.