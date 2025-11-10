Senate is poised to take the first steps to end 40-day shutdown

WASHINGTON — The Senate is voting on the first steps to end the 40-day government shutdown Sunday after a group of moderate Democrats agreed to proceed without a guaranteed extension of health care subsidies, angering many in their caucus who wanted to continue the fight.
The group of three former governors — New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan and Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine — said they would vote to reopen if the Senate passed three annual spending bills and extend the rest of government funding until late January. Senate Majority Leader John Thune endorsed the deal Sunday night and called an immediate vote to begin the process of approving it.
‘’The time to act is now,’’ Thune said.
The deal would also include a future vote on the health care subsidies, which would not have a guaranteed outcome, and a reversal of the mass firings of federal workers that have happened since the shutdown began on Oct. 1. The full text of the deal has not yet been released.
‘’We must not delay any longer,’’ Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Susan Collins said in a Senate floor speech, adding that she is ‘’relieved’’ that the shutdown appeared headed toward an end.
Republicans need five Democratic votes to reopen the government. In addition to Shaheen, King and Hassan, Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, home to millions of federal workers, also said he would support the agreement.
After Democrats met for over two hours to discuss the proposal, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he could not ‘’in good faith’’ support it.
‘’America is in the midst of a Republican-made health care crisis,’’ Schumer said on the floor just ahead of the expected votes. He said Americans would ‘’suffer immensely’’ and that the crisis would only get worse.