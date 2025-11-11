Opinion | Congress, don’t wreck Minnesota’s flourishing THC market

Here in Minnesota, we’ve built a thoughtful model that puts public safety and compliance first. Edibles are limited to 5 milligrams of THC per serving and 50 milligrams per package. Beverages are capped at 10 milligrams per can, and every sale requires ID verification for customers 21 and older. All products must be tested in certified labs, packaged responsibly and labeled accurately. We even banned direct-to-consumer shipments from out-of-state sellers to keep non-compliant or misleading products from entering our market.