Opinion | Congress, don’t wreck Minnesota’s flourishing THC market

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
In 2018, Congress made a bipartisan decision that reshaped agriculture and small business across the country: It legalized hemp. The intent was clear — to create a legal pathway for innovation, investment and opportunity. For many of us who believed in responsible regulation and local economic growth, that was the start of something meaningful.
Now, just seven years later, that progress is being threatened once again. The U.S. Senate has passed a government funding bill that includes language redefining hemp so narrowly that it would effectively make hemp-derived THC products illegal nationwide. That single provision, buried in a much larger spending package, would wipe out years of careful work in states like Minnesota that have already built responsible, regulated frameworks.
It’s a move that risks undoing what bipartisan cooperation once got right.
I understand the concerns that led to this discussion. There are bad actors out there — companies cutting corners, states that never established guardrails and products appearing in places they shouldn’t. Everyone agrees that stronger oversight is needed. But the solution isn’t to punish the people and states that have done the hard work of building systems based on safety and accountability.
Here in Minnesota, we’ve built a thoughtful model that puts public safety and compliance first. Edibles are limited to 5 milligrams of THC per serving and 50 milligrams per package. Beverages are capped at 10 milligrams per can, and every sale requires ID verification for customers 21 and older. All products must be tested in certified labs, packaged responsibly and labeled accurately. We even banned direct-to-consumer shipments from out-of-state sellers to keep non-compliant or misleading products from entering our market.
That’s what leadership looks like.