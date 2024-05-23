RALEIGH, N.C. — Governing board of North Carolina's 17-school public university system repeals diversity, equity and inclusion policy.
More from Star Tribune
Business Ex-Honeywell engineer's invention could power moving EVs and aircraft. Could it be weaponized, too?
More from Star Tribune
Business Ex-Honeywell engineer's invention could power moving EVs and aircraft. Could it be weaponized, too?
More from Star Tribune
Business Ex-Honeywell engineer's invention could power moving EVs and aircraft. Could it be weaponized, too?
More from Star Tribune
Business Ex-Honeywell engineer's invention could power moving EVs and aircraft. Could it be weaponized, too?
More from Star Tribune
Business Ex-Honeywell engineer's invention could power moving EVs and aircraft. Could it be weaponized, too?
More from Star Tribune
Business Ex-Honeywell engineer's invention could power moving EVs and aircraft. Could it be weaponized, too?
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune