The Minnesota Business Partnership convened its annual dinner, a massive power gathering, for the first time since 2019 last Wednesday. Name a political, business or philanthropic big shot and chances are they were at the Minneapolis Convention Center with the 120-plus CEOs from the state's largest corporations.

False rumors of his retirement notwithstanding, partnership executive director Charlie Weaver, a former GOP legislator, was present.

It's tradition for the sitting governor to give opening remarks, so that fell to DFL Gov. Tim Walz, making him the only person on the ballot to speak. He talked of "bright days ahead" and the unforeseen challenges of his first term. "But the solutions were here in this room," Walz said.

The governor also told the business leaders, "The job you're asking me to do is to be in places where I listen to you."

Among those in the audience was the governor's main challenger, Scott Jensen, a physician and former Republican state senator. Asked about not having a speaking slot, Jensen said, "It is what it is," and walked away.

Stanley Hubbard, chairman and CEO of Hubbard Broadcasting and a major Republican donor, explained Jensen's sideline position. "He's not governor," Hubbard said gruffly. "I'm not speaking either."