Minnesota will have more than $300 million in new funds available to improve roads after Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill unlocking federal infrastructure money last week.

The $315.5 million allocated to Minnesota from the federal infrastructure bill will be used for construction and improvements on the state's trunk highway system. Walz said in a statement that the investment will "strengthen our communities, economy, and work force."

"I am grateful to the Legislature for working quickly to pass legislation that will improve our state infrastructure, create jobs, and directly improve the lives of Minnesotans across the state," Walz said.

The federal money was allocated to Minnesota last year, but the state Department of Transportation could not spend it until the Legislature authorized it to do so. State lawmakers failed to pass a transportation bill last year that would have given the department the authority earlier.

This year, the Democratic-controlled House and Senate unanimously passed the bill. The one-time federal appropriation will be available until June 30, 2025.

More money for infrastructure could be on the way, this time by way of the state. Walz recently proposed a $3.3 billion bonding bill to maintain and update Minnesota's aging infrastructure, encompassing everything from roads to housing and university buildings.