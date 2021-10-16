MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz says he bagged a pheasant on Saturday during Minnesota's 2021 pheasant hunting opener.
Walz hunted on private land in Kandiyohi County. He was hosted by Kevin Ochsendorf and Brad Hanson, both longtime pheasant hunters in the Willmar area. Also joining the hunt were George "Corky" Berg, of the Kandiyohi County Board of Commissioners; Mateo Engan, from the Willmar High School Trap Team; and Nathan Rohne, of Kandiyohi County Pheasants Forever.
Walz said their four-legged hunting partners, Rayna and Hook, helped him bag his rooster.
___
This story corrects the spelling of the last name of one of the hosts. It is Kevin Ochsendorf, not Kevin Ochsner.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
ROTC students in 2 states rebuild bridge used in skills test
ROTC students from three colleges along the Wisconsin and Minnesota border came together to rebuild a bridge that is part of a trail system used in an annual national competition.
World
US religious group says 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
A group of 17 missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident.
Business
'Halloween Kills' carves out $50.4 million at box office
"Halloween Kills" may be available to watch at home, but the latest installment in the Michael Myers saga is making a killing at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. The David Gordon Green-directed horror scared up $50.4 million from 3,705 locations, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Business
Louisiana gators thrive, so farmers' return quota may drop
Once-endangered alligators are thriving in the wild, so Louisiana authorities are proposing a deep cut in the percentage that farmers must return to marshes where their eggs were laid.
Local
1 dead in fiery crash at new 35W Metro Transit station
It appeared that a car hit the new bus station and burned. By 8:15 p.m., the fire was out.