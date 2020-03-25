Gov. Tim Walz is expected to make an announcement at 2 p.m. Wednesday mandating new statewide restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus, an aide has confirmed.

The administration has not released details of the plan, but other states have ordered residents to stay home unless absolutely necessary. Such an order would be Walz’s most dramatic executive action to date to try and slow the growing coronavirus pandemic across the state.

A so-called shelter-in-place or “stay at home” order, modeled after those of other states and regions, would be an extreme form of social distancing that requires people to stay inside their homes much as possible and avoid any large gatherings. Walz has already ordered schools, restaurants, bars, movie theaters and other public spaces to close their doors, but his latest action could shutter more businesses and asks the public to further limit their social interactions.

From New York to California — and including neighboring Wisconsin — a growing number of governors and local leaders are turning to these orders to slow the spread of the virus. But in most states, this hasn’t meant a total lockdown.

Some orders have exemptions for essential needs and those delivering critical services. People are still allowed to go places such as the grocery store, see their doctor and even take their car into the repair shop. Roadways, gas stations and public transportation have mostly remained open in other states, with calls to limit travel. And people who work in industries like health care, law enforcement, government, funeral services, utilities, veterinary care and child care have been deemed essential and allowed to go to work.

Residents have also been allowed to get outside for exercise, to walk their dog or go on a hike with appropriate social distancing. States like New York and California have issued extra guidance for older residents with underlying conditions.

In most states, liquor stores have been allowed to stay open even under shelter-in-place or stay-at-home orders.

The orders across the U.S. haven’t come with strict enforcement, unlike some European countries hit hard by the virus, where residents can be fined if they are outside of their home for nonessential services.

Health experts say extreme social distancing measures have proved effective in places like China, where limitations on travel and going outdoors helped slow the spread of the virus. It also allowed officials to focus medical and other resources on Wuhan, the epicenter of China’s outbreak.

Walz has said he would make the call about a shelter-in-place order if the data showed it would be necessary to help hospitals handle the expected number of patients coming in. He’s also said any order, to be effective, would have to last weeks or even months.

