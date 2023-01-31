More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Coronavirus
What to know about COVID omicron variant, Minnesota testing, vaccines
Expert advice on masking, testing, vaccines and boosters is evolving along with coronavirus variants. Here's the latest from Minnesota and the CDC.
Gophers
Indiana takes eight-game win streak into Wednesday's game vs. Gophers
The Hoosiers women are 20-1 with their lone loss coming Dec. 29 against Michigan State.
Business
Home building in the Twin Cities off to a slow start during the first month of 2023
Builders started the year in conservative mode as they wait for more clues about what the spring market may hold.
Local
John Warren Johnson, Republican nominee for governor and modernizer of debt collection, dies at 93
Johnson was a Minneapolis politician who lost to former Gov. Wendell Anderson in Minnesota's 1974 race for governor.
Politics
Walz signs law strengthening abortion rights in Minnesota
It's the first in a series of bills that Democrats say will help guarantee access to the procedure for decades to come.