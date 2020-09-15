Twenty-nine Minnesota firefighters and nine fire trucks will be deployed to Salem, Ore., on Tuesday to help protect structures threatened by wildfires raging across the state.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz authorized support for the Pacific northwestern state on Monday, after Oregon officials requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. The compact is a mutual-aid agreement among all 50 states in which any state can respond but is not obligated to do so.

"Wildfires continue to put our fellow Americans' lives at risk while devastating homes, businesses, and communities," Walz said in a statement. "The Minnesota fire service is known for stepping up in critical situations, putting their lives on the line to save others."

Oregon requested 10 fire strike teams or task forces to help with its response. Minnesota will send two task forces.

The teams include firefighters from Brainerd, Bemidji, Eden Prairie, Blaine, Mounds View, Spring Lake Park, Fisher, Motley and Cross Lake.

The fire teams will leave from Fergus Falls on Tuesday morning following a mission briefing and equipment checks.

“It’s nice enough here you could almost think of this as camping and forget everything else, almost,” said Shayanne Summers, who fled the Riverside Fire with her dog, Toph, and is staying in a tent at an evacuation center in Oak Grove, Ore.

"The firefighters on these teams are trained to protect lives and property during dangerous, stressful and volatile situations," State Fire Marshal Jim Smith said in a statement.

