Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is dramatically scaling back proposed tax increases and boosting tax relief in his state spending proposal, as the state's economic outlook improves.

In a revised two-year budget plan released Thursday, Walz eliminated nearly $1 billion in tax increases he'd previously proposed for cigarettes and large estates, and he lowered a proposed increase in the state's corporate franchise tax from 11.25% to 10.8%.

At the same time, he boosted tax relief in his budget plan to nearly $1 billion, calling for expanded tax credits for working families, renters and some businesses and unemployed workers who received federal aid during the pandemic.

But the DFL governor isn't dropping his pitch to raise taxes entirely: he's still calling for an income tax increase on the state's highest earners, who he said haven't been hit as hard by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We know that our students, working families, and small businesses have borne the brunt of this pandemic," Walz said in a statement from quarantine, after exposure to a staffer on Monday who tested positive for COVID-19. "That is why, with the recent good news that Minnesota now projects a positive budget balance, we're recommending additional investments to support working families, ensure students catch up on learning, and help small businesses stay afloat while driving economic recovery."

The governor is revising his budget after the February economic forecast showed a $1.3 billion budget deficit had grown into a projected $1.6 billion surplus. Since then, the federal government also passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will send $2.6 billion into the state's treasury.

On March 10, 2021 in Golden Valley, Governor Tim Walz was present when Minnesota, state health commissioner Jan Malcom got the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute. She had full confidence in the vaccine which some have expressed concerns about not being as effective as the other two currently available. The J&J vaccine only requires one dose before immunity starts to build up. ] RICHARD TSONG-TAATARII ¥ richard.tsong-taatarii@startribune.com

Walz's revised plan doesn't factor in the one-time COVID-19 aid because state officials are still awaiting guidance on how that money can be used. That means he's likely to revise his budget proposal once more this spring.

It's the latest in what state officials have described as a budgeting roller coaster during the pandemic. And Walz must still find agreement on the budget with the divided Legislature, where Republicans in control of the Senate have pledged not to raise taxes this year.

Republicans reaffirmed that pledge this week in their own budget targets, which include no tax increases, $591 million in tax cuts and a 5% reduction in government administrative costs.

But Walz's revised budget signaled some compromise ahead on tax relief for people who received unemployment benefits and businesses that received forgivable loans from the Paycheck Protection Program to keep employees on payroll. Those loans are not taxed at the federal level but they are at the state level unless lawmakers act this year.

Walz's revised budget would exclude the first $350,000 from income for forgiven loan amounts, which he estimates will cover approximately 90% of loans distributed to businesses in Minnesota. He also added a subtraction of up to $10,200 for taxable unemployment benefits. The governor's office estimates more than 500,000 households will receive relief with an average reduction in taxes of $486.

The Senate recently passed a proposal to make all PPP loans tax free and cut taxes on some unemployment benefits. House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said the governor should exempt all PPP loans from taxes.

"Taking money from struggling businesses is indefensible when state government is flush with cash," Daudt said. "We have billions of dollars available to fully protect workers and businesses from unnecessary tax hikes, and ensure that government is not profiting off relief dollars intended to help Minnesotans."

House Democrats are scheduled to lay out their budget target numbers next Tuesday. The divided Legislature and Walz will aim to set the next two-year budget before the regular legislative session ends May 17, though lawmakers have routinely gone into overtime sessions to finalize a deal. The budget must be set before the next fiscal year begins in July or state government will shut down.