Gov. Tim Walz said Friday he plans to end the emergency powers that he has used to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by Aug. 1.

The powers, which the Democratic governor has wielded since March 2020, have been under fire from Republicans over the past year. GOP legislators have been pushing to end the powers, saying Walz has made unilateral decisions they oppose on issues like business regulations and school closures, and has cut lawmakers out of the process. Senate Republicans announced another attempt Friday to try to end Walz's powers quickly.

However, most of the emergency orders the governor issued during the pandemic have already been lifted as COVID case numbers have dropped.

Walz predicted the state would hit its goal of having 70% of Minnesotans 16 and older vaccinated by next Friday.

"We have a handle on this. We have the long-term ability to be able to manage COVID," Walz said. "We'll end the emergency powers on the first of August."

He suggested the Legislature could vote to codify an end to the powers. "The Republican legislators may tell you they're super happy about that. I guarantee you I'm happier than they are," Walz said.

Gov. Tim Walz said he plans to end the emergency powers he has used to respond to the pandemic by Aug. 1. GLEN STUBBE • STAR TRIBUNE

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans planned to add an amendment to the state government budget bill that would end Walz's powers immediately, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said Friday.

"He's proposing Aug. 1, we're saying, look, 15 states have already done it we don't need to wait any longer. This is time to close the chapter and move towards the future," Gazelka said.

Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury, said the executive orders GOP lawmakers opposed have ended and they are down to "nuts and bolts" measures.

"We should be able to work together for one additional month so we can wind these down in a responsible, thoughtful way," Kent said.

The GOP amendment would need to get support from House Democrats, who have blocked past attempts to end the governor's powers. Gazelka said there is no agreement with House DFLers.

About three dozen states still have a state of emergency, Walz said, calling his plan "just the responsible way to close this up."

Joe Kelly, director of the state's Homeland Security Emergency Management division, sent legislators a letter Thursday detailing the plan to "wind down the peacetime emergency in an orderly and smooth manner." He highlighted a few lingering issues they need to address.

The Minnesota Department of Health will transition staff who were deployed to address the pandemic. That affects about 500 people and will be completed throughout July, he said. Kelly said an earlier termination of the emergency powers would hamstring the department's COVID-19 response on vaccination, testing and other tasks.

There are also executive orders that provide flexibility for the Department of Employment and Economic Development to quickly process a huge number of unemployment insurance applications and recalculate employer tax rates to make sure they are paying the correct amount. Kelly stated that DEED can finish up these recalculations by Aug. 1.

Kelly also noted that the state has been eligible for emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for more than a year because of the state of peacetime emergency. The food benefits have helped more than 500,000 people during the pandemic, he said. The federal government is funding the aid through Sept. 30 and allows a "phase out" month for benefits.

"Therefore, extending the peacetime emergency into August would provide certainty that Minnesotans will continue to receive benefits in August and September. This amounts to $90 million in emergency SNAP benefits for the neediest Minnesotans," Kelly wrote.

Legislators would need to reconvene at the Capitol one more time in mid-July to extend the state of peacetime emergency. The governor's planned end to the powers would be effective at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 2.

Jessie Van Berkel • 651-925-5044