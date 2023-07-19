Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday rescinded a task force appointment he made just days earlier after learning that the appointee had previously been found to have abused an ex-wife.

Walz announced last week that he had appointed Jerald Loud to the Governor's Task Force on Broadband, a panel that advises the governor and Legislature on strategies to expand high-speed internet access. More than 30 years ago, a judge found that Loud had "battered" his ex-wife and granted her a restraining order against him.

More recently, when Loud was running for the state House in 2016, two of his three daughters told the Star Tribune that they had disowned him, saying he was a bully and "not a father or a family man."

The governor was not aware of the past allegations against Loud until the Star Tribune questioned his office about it on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for Walz said.

Responding to the inquiry, spokeswoman Claire Lancaster told the Star Tribune that "Jerry Loud will no longer serve on the Board."

Every year, Walz makes between 300-500 appointments to more than 130 state boards, commissions, task forces and advisory councils, according to the governor's office website. Candidates apply through the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, and then the governor's office reviews applications for at least 10 days before announcing appointments.