Kicking off Juneteenth events in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed Friday as Juneteenth Freedom Day in the state and called on the Legislature to make June 19 an annual state holiday to mark the end of slavery in the United States.

“Juneteenth marks our country’s second Independence Day, celebrating freedom and justice and emphasizing education, achievement, and tolerance,” according to Walz’s proclamation. “We must do everything in our power to come together to deconstruct generations of systemic racism in our state so that every person in Minnesota — black, indigenous, brown and white — can be safe and thrive.”

The proclamation notes that this year’s Juneteenth coincides with the 100th anniversary of the lynching of three black men in June 1920 in Duluth, as well as the death last month of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

State holidays are established by the Legislature. Walz said he wants legislative leaders to work with the community on a bill that he could sign into law.