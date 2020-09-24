Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard Thursday in anticipation of protests surrounding Vice President Mike Pence’s campaign stop in Minneapolis.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of Minnesotans, we have asked the Minnesota National Guard to assist in keeping the peace,” Walz said in a statement.

The mobilization follows a request from Minneapolis city officials. The Minnesota National Guard is currently mobilizing 100 National Guard soldiers as well as providing equipment and facilities needed to support public safety services.

In calling out the guard, Walz cited protests Wednesday night in the Twin Cities and across the nation related to the police killing of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky.

Pence and Ivanka Trump have a campaign stop scheduled Thursday afternoon at the InterContinental Hotel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport billed as a “Cops for Trump” listening session.