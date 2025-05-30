Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Trump told her he would not pardon men convicted in kidnapping plot

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says President Donald Trump would be going back on his word to her if he pardoned two men who are serving prison sentences for leading a 2020 plot to kidnap her.
Whitmer, a Democrat, told Michigan Public Radio on Thursday that Trump asked her about a month ago how she would feel if he pardoned the two men.
''I said, ‘I think it would be the wrong decision,''' Whitmer recounted. ''I would oppose it and he said, ‘OK, I'll drop it.'''
Whitmer, a possible 2028 presidential candidate, recounted the conversation one day after Trump said he was considering a pardon for the men, saying, ''I will take a look at it. It's been brought to my attention.''
The Republican president said he followed the men's trial and ''it looked to me like somewhat of a railroad job.'' He said the men ''were drinking and I think they said stupid things.''
The U.S. Justice Department's new pardon attorney also said this month he would take a ''hard look'' at pardoning Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox.
Croft, 49, and Fox, 42, were portrayed as leaders of the kidnapping scheme. They were convicted of conspiracy in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in 2022. Croft, a trucker from Delaware, was also found guilty of a weapons charge.
Croft was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison, while Fox, a Grand Rapids man, got a 16-year term. They are being held at a prison in Colorado — the most secure in the federal system.