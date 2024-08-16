Wires

Gov. Gavin Newsom signs new California laws aiming to reduce robberies, car thefts and shoplifting

Gov. Gavin Newsom signs new California laws aiming to reduce robberies, car thefts and shoplifting.

By Associated Press

Associated Press

August 16, 2024 at 5:52PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom signs new California laws aiming to reduce robberies, car thefts and shoplifting.

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Gaza's Health Ministry says it has recorded the first case of polio in a 10-month-old Palestinian child

Gaza's Health Ministry says it has recorded the first case of polio in a 10-month-old Palestinian child.

Wires

Judge blocks plans for a joint streaming venture between Fox, Disney and Warner Brothers

Wires

Jury convicts White Florida woman in fatal shooting of Black neighbor during ongoing dispute