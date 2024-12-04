Gourde and Schwartz lead Kraken to 4-2 win over Hurricanes

Hurricanes: Kochetkov's return was supposed to stabilize the goaltending situation. After he gave up Schwartz's goal 19 seconds into the game, he settled down. Kochetkov missed four games after he suffered a concussion on Nov. 23 in a shootout loss in Columbus. The Hurricanes went 2-2 without Kochetkov. They've been without top goalie Frederik Andersen with a knee injury since a 4-1 win at Seattle on Oct. 26. Andersen is expected to be out for another six to 10 weeks.