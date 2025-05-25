Gotham FC defeats the UANL Tigres to become the first CONCACAF W Champions Cup winner

Sports

May 25, 2025 at 4:58AM

MONTERREY, México — Spain international Esther Gonzalez scored a late goal as Gotham FC defeated the UANL Tigres 1-0 on Saturday to win the first edition of the CONCACAF W Champions Cup.

The 32-year-old striker Gonzalez secured the landmark win with a goal in the 82nd minute for the NWSL team.

Earlier, Pietra Tordin, Payton Linnehan, and Olivia Moultrie scored as the Portland Thorns beat Club America 3-0 to secure third place in the tournament.

Tordin opened the scoring just before half-time, Linnehan added a second in the 52nd and Moultrie sealed the win in the 81st.

Gotham FC defeated Club America 3-1 on Wednesday to advance to the final, while Tigres, who lost in the Mexican Clausura quarterfinals, defeated the Portland Thorns 2-0 in their semifinal.

The W Champions Cup is the region's annual women's club championship and will serve as the qualification event for the FIFA Women's Champions Cup, which launches next year.

