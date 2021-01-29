Eight years ago, fitness trainer Chris Jordan published a simple sequence of 12 exercises in a medical journal. It was notable because it combined aerobic and resistance training into a single regimen that lasted just seven minutes.

"As body weight provides the only form of resistance, the program can be done anywhere," wrote Jordan, who has provided fitness advice to both the British army and the U.S. Air Force.

The exercise routine became a global phenomenon, and Jordan developed a number of variations. (The apps can be downloaded for free.) But some people, particularly those who are overweight, older or have knee and hip problems, found the routines too difficult to complete. Among the biggest obstacles for some people were five exercises that require getting on the floor.

So now Jordan, who is the director of exercise physiology at the Johnson & Johnson Human Performance Institute in Orlando, has created the Standing 7-Minute Workout, suited to bodies of any age, size or fitness level. Like the original workout, it includes exercises for cardio fitness, the lower body, upper body and core muscles — in that order.

Each of the dozen exercise lasts 30 seconds (accounting for six of the seven minutes), with five seconds of rest between them (the seventh minute). To get the most out of the workout, do each exercise at a relatively high intensity — about a 7 or 8 on a scale of 10. But go at your own pace, and stop if you hurt. Always see a doctor before starting a new exercise program.

March in place: Raise your knees and pump your arms.

Chair-assist squat: Stand with your back to the chair. Place your feet shoulder-width apart. Squat by bending your knees and lowering yourself toward the chair and back up. (Don't sit down. The chair is there for safety in case you lose your balance.) Keep your arms outstretched to counterbalance you. If you can't go into a deep squat, just go halfway.

Wall pushup: Place your hands against the wall and walk your feet back so you're leaning at a comfortable angle. Keep your body straight from head to heel, lower yourself toward the wall and push up against it. If it's too hard, scoot your feet closer to the wall. If it's too easy, move your feet farther from the wall.

Standing bicycle crunch: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, hands behind your head, elbows out. Lift your right knee and twist to meet it with your left elbow. Now do the opposite — touching your right elbow to your raised knee on the left. As you twist your upper body, crunch the abs. If you can't touch your knee with your opposite elbow, get as close as you can.

Stand and box: Place your feet shoulder-width apart. Raise your fists and punch and jab the air like a boxer. Add a squat if you'd like to make it harder.

Chair-assist split squat: Stand next to the chair with one leg forward and one leg back. Drop the back leg to the ground, using the chair for balance if you need it. Keep the front knee behind your toes. Switch legs after 15 seconds.

Chair-assist pushup: Place hands on the chair and walk your feet back so your body is at a 45-degree angle and straight head to heel. Bend your arms and lower yourself as close to the chair as you can. Push back up to the starting position. If it's too hard, go back to the wall push-up.

Wall plank: Place your forearms against the wall. Walk your feet back to a comfortable angle. Keep your body straight from head to heel, hold the position and feel your abs work. To make it harder, scoot your feet back farther from the wall.

Stepping jacks: This is a jumping jack in slow motion — without the jump. Start from a standing position with your arms at your sides. Step to the left and lift both of your arms over your head, hands briefly touching. Return to starting position. Now repeat, stepping to the right.

Wall sit: Place your back flat against the wall and slide down into a sitting position, your knees directly above your ankles. Fold your arms. If it's too difficult, just slide up a little bit. If it's too easy, lower yourself. You should feel the muscles in your upper legs working hard.

Wall pushup: Repeat the wall pushup, or if you prefer, you can repeat the chair pushup. You should feel the arms, shoulders and chest working hard as you push away and lower yourself back toward the wall.

Standing side crunch: Place your hands behind your head. Lean to the right, raising your right knee to touch your right elbow. Now lean to the left and repeat, stretching to bring your left elbow to your raised left knee.