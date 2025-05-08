Sports

Gosling scores twice to help the Sceptres beat the Frost 3-2 in PWHL playoff opener

Julia Gosling scored twice in a 1:55 span in the second period and the Toronto Sceptres beat the defending champion Minnesota Frost 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the PWHL semifinal series.

The Associated Press
May 8, 2025 at 1:55AM

TORONTO — Julia Gosling scored twice in a 1:55 span in the second period and the Toronto Sceptres beat the defending champion Minnesota Frost 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the PWHL semifinal series.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is Friday night in Toronto.

Gosling made it 2-0 at 7:47 and struck again at 9:42 on a power play. Blayre Turnbull opened the scoring midway through the first, and Kristen Campbell stopped 24 shots.

Britta Curl-Salemme scored for Minnesota on a power play with 6:04 left in the second, and Katy Knoll made it a one-goal game at 2:33 of the third. Nicole Hensley made 34 saves for the Frost.

Minnesota won its final two regular-season games to take the fourth and final playoff position.

___

AP Women's Hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

'Hands tied': Athletes left in dark as NCAA settlement leaves murky future for nonrevenue sports

The $2.8 billion NCAA settlement awaiting final approval from a federal judge is touted as a solution for thousands of athletes to finally get the money they deserve and provide some clarity to recruiting. For some, it may have come too late.

Sports

Marner scores tiebreaking goal as Maple Leafs beat Panthers 4-3 for 2-0 series lead

Sports

Buxton and Bader hit big homers as Twins top Orioles 5-2