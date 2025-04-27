Gordon's dunk at buzzer lifts Nuggets over Clippers 101-99, ties series 2-2 after 1st-half skirmish

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Aaron Gordon slammed down Nikola Jokic's miss as time expired to lift the Denver Nuggets over the Los Angeles Clippers 101-99 on Saturday to tie their playoff series 2-2.
Video review confirmed the ball left Gordon's hands above the rim just before the buzzer sounded after the Nuggets had blown a 22-point lead.
Jokic had 36 points, 21 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun had 17 points apiece.
Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points for the Clippers. Norman Powell added 22 and Ivica Zubac had 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.
The Nuggets split their two games at the new Intuit Dome. Game 5 is Monday in Denver.
A skirmish between the teams near the end of the first half resulted in six technical fouls, including on Jokic.
The Clippers led for the first time in the game at 97-96 on Bogdan Bogdanovic's offensive rebound and basket with 1:11 remaining.
Jokic's free throw and basket put Denver back in front, 99-97, before Zubac tied it.