KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nick Gordon's infield hit highlighted the Miami Marlins late two-out rally for a 2-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday evening.

After collecting just two singles in six scoreless innings against Seth Lugo, the Marlins recorded four hits in the seventh, scoring both runs with two out against relievers Carlos Hernández (0-1) and Will Smith.

Otto López doubled and scored the tying run on Gordon's two-out hit. Gordon later scored on Jazz Chisholm's infield hit and Smith's throwing error.

López had two hits and has four of the Marlins' 11 hits in the series.

Starter Yonny Chirinos and four Marlins relievers retired 15 consecutive Royals hitters before Salvador Perez's single with one out in the ninth.

In his second start of the season, Chirinos permitted a run on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts in five innings.

A.J. Puk (2-8) struck out two while recording four outs for the win. Tanner Scott earned his 10th save as the Marlins have won 5 of 7.

Lugo spun four hitless innings, allowing only a second-inning walk. He finished six shutout innings, allowing two hits and two walks, striking out eight. Lugo leads the majors with 110 innings pitched, and his 12 starts of at least six innings with no more than two runs allowed are most in the majors.

The Royals took a first-inning lead when Maikel Garcia walked, stole two bases and scored on Vinnie Pasquantino's sharp single to center.

Kansas City managed just four hits and have lost 12 of 16.

UP NEXT

Royals RHP Brady Singer (4-4, 3.29 ERA) takes the mound. The Marlins are expected to call up RHP Valente Bellozo for his major league debut in Wednesday afternoon's series finale.

