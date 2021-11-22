JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — DeAntoni Gordon registered 16 points and nine rebounds as Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Northern Illinois 67-60 on Monday.
Nikola Maric had 15 points and seven rebounds for Arkansas-Little Rock (4-2). Marko Lukic added 11 points and Kevin Osawe had seven rebounds.
Kaleb Thornton had 15 points for the Huskies (1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Zool Kueth added 12 points and Trendon Hankerson had 10 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
