DENVER – Gophers second baseman Zack Raabe was selected by Milwaukee on the second day of the Major League Baseball draft Monday.

Raabe was picked in the eighth round, 237th overall. Raabe, from Forest Lake and the son of former Twins and Gophers player Brian Raabe, led the Gophers this season with a .307 batting average, .403 on-base percentage and .520 slugging percentage.

It marked the seventh year in a row a Gophers player was picked in the first 10 rounds.

In addition, incoming Gophers freshman Alec Willis (Denver Regis Jesuit) was drafted by St. Louis in the seventh round, 211th overall. He is the top-ranked player in the state of Colorado after posting a 0.77 ERA with 54 strikeouts in 29 innings this spring.

North Carolina State outfielder/first baseman Austin Murr, a former Stillwater High School athlete, was taken by Detroit in the sixth round as the 165th overall pick. Murr hit .319 with seven home runs and 32 RBI for the Wolfpack.