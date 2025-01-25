The No. 7 Gophers wrestling team won nine of 10 matches to defeat Wisconsin 39-3 on Friday in Madison, Wis.
Gophers wrestling team rolls to Big Ten victory over Wisconsin
The Gophers won nine of 10 matches and produced their biggest margin of victory ever in Madison.
The victory — the Gophers' sixth consecutive against the Badgers in Madison — featured the largest margin for the Gophers over the Badgers in Madison, surpassing the Gophers' 40-6 victory in 2003.
The Gophers have won 12 of the past 13 meetings with the Badgers.
The match opened at 197 pounds, with the Gophers' Isaiah Salazar winning by a technical fall. Top-ranked heavyweight Gable Steveson followed with a 21-5 technical fall to give the Gophers a 10-0 lead.
The victory was 58th consecutive for Steveson, tying Tim Hartung for the third-longest winning streak in program history. Steveson returned to the Gophers for this season after he won an Olympic gold medal in Japan.
The only Gophers with longer winning streaks than Steveson and Hartung are Dustin Schlatter, who won 65 in a row from 2005-07, and Cole Konrad, who holds the school record with 76 straight victories from 2005 to 2007.
Fourth-ranked Max McEnelly closed out the victory for the Gophers with a 22-6 technical victory at 184 pounds. McEnelly remained unbeaten in his Gophers career — 13-0 this season and 28-0 overall.
The Gophers wrestle Northwestern on Sunday in Evanston, Ill.
