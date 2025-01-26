Gophers wrestling team uses strong start to beat Northwestern

The No. 7 Gophers wrestling team used a strong start to defeat Northwestern 29-12 on Sunday in Evanston, Ill.
Heavyweight Gable Steveson earned his 59th victory in a row and the Gophers jumped out to a 21-0 lead vs. the Wildcats.
The Gophers (7-1, 3-1 Big Ten) won the first five matches, including Gable Steveson’s 59th victory in a row, to build a 21-0 lead en route to their 13th victory in their past 14 dual matches. They have won 19 of their past 21 meetings with the Wildcats.
Andrew Sparks opened the match with a major decision at 165 pounds and Clayton Whiting won by major decision at 174 pounds.
At 184 pounds, Max McEnelly, who is ranked No. 4, won by technical fall — his team-leading 10th technical fall victory this season. McEnelly improved to 14-0 this season and 29-0 in his Gophers career.
Isaiah Salazar’s 10-3 victory at 197 pounds preceded a technical fall by Steveson. The heavyweight’s winning streak is the third longest in program history, behind Dustin Schlatter’s 65 in a row and Cole Konrad’s 76. Both of those streaks took place from 2005-07.
Steveson improved to 7-0 on the season (six tech falls and one pin) and 92-2 in his Gophers career. He is 55-0 overall in dual meets, including 40-0 in the Big Ten.
After Northwestern (2-5, 0-4) won at 125 and 133 pounds to pull within 21-9, Vance VomBaur’s technical fall victory at 141 pounds clinched the victory for the Gophers. The eighth-ranked VomBaur improved to 17-2 on the season.
The Gophers will wrestle No. 13 Rutgers at Maturi Pavilion next Sunday.
