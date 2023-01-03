The Gophers wrestling team finished fifth Monday at the 21-team Southern Scuffle in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Aaron Nagao rounded out a 4-1 weekend by placing third at 133 pounds. After falling in the semifinal round to Chattanooga's Brayden Palmer, Nago responded by beating Iowa State's Zach Redding 6-1 before dominating Bucknell's Kurt Phipps 10-3.

At 141 pounds, Jake Bergeland also came back from a semifinal loss to take third place, beating North Dakota State's Dylan Droegemueller in overtime and then Rider's McKenzie Bell.

The Gophers' Bailee O'Reilly finished fourth at 174 pounds after forfeiting his third-place match.

The Gophers finished with 96 points. Oklahoma State won with 181 points, with North Dakota State second at 144½, followed by Missouri at 125 and Stanford at 105½.

Etc.

• The top five teams in the USCHO men's hockey poll remained the same, with Denver at the top. The No. 3 Gophers (15-5) and No. 4 St. Coud State (14-4) play a home-and-home weekend series, meeting Saturday in St. Cloud and Sunday at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

• The Gophers women's hockey team, which last played on Dec. 10, moved up one spot to fifth in the USCHO poll. The Gophers return to action Friday against Merrimack as part of the East/West Showcase at Ridder Arena.