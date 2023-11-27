Michael Blockhus' 7-4 victory over Cael Swensen at 157 pounds helped the 13th-ranked Gophers wrestling team come back to beat No. 12 South Dakota State 19-13 on Sunday at Maturi Pavilion.
The Gophers improved to 4-0 by winning their first home competition of the season. Blockhus put his team ahead to stay when he came back from trailing 3-1 after two periods, forcing overtime before winning with a takedown.
Other winners for the Gophers included Vance VomBauer (141 pounds), Drew Roberts (149), Blaine Brenner (165), Isaiah Salazar (184) and Bennett Tabor (heavyweight). Salazar won by a 14-3 major decision over the Jackrabbits' Connor Gaynor, who wrestled up two weight classes.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
U volleyball will open NCAA tournament vs. Utah State in Omaha
A late season turnaround helped Minnesota finish fifth in the Big Ten and make the tournament for the ninth consecutive season.
Sports
Broncos' surging defense gets three more takeaways in 29-12 win over Browns
No, Sean Payton said, he had no idea what a ''Scorigami'' was.
Sports
Patrick Mahomes throws 2 TDs, Chiefs rally from 14 down to beat Raiders 31-17
Three games in a row without a point in the second half.
Sports
Jalen Hurts runs for winning TD in overtime, Eagles rally past Josh Allen, Bills 37-34
Jalen Hurts scored the winning touchdown on a quarterback draw with 2:37 left in overtime, and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Buffalo Bills 37-34 on a cold, rainy Sunday.
Gophers
Gophers wrestling team edges South Dakota State to improve to 4-0
The Gophers won their first home competition of the season.