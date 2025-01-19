The No. 7 Gophers wrestling team won seven of 10 matches en route to a 25-10 victory over No. 21 Michigan on Sunday at Maturi Pavilion.
Gophers wrestling team overwhelms Michigan in Big Ten match
The match drew an announced 4,887 spectators, the Gophers’ largest crowd since Feb. 4, 2023, for a match against Iowa.
Gable Steveson, the top-ranked heavyweight, closed out the Gophers’ victory with a pin of Josh Heindselman in 1 minute, 46 seconds. Steveson, who earned his 57th consecutive victory, is 5-0 in dual meets for the Gophers this season with four technical-fall victories and now his first pin. The loss was the first of the season for Heindselman.
Starting with Cooper Flynn’s 5-2 victory at 125 pounds over Wilfried Tanefeu, the Gophers (5-1, 1-1 Big Ten) won the first three matches of the dual to open a 10-0 lead. Michigan (4-2, 1-2) got a major-decision victory at 149 to pull within 10-4.
After Michigan pulled within 13-7 with a victory at 165 pounds, the Gophers won the next two matches to open a 19-7 lead.
Clayton Whiting won 6-3 at 174 before Gophers redshirt freshman Max McEnelly, ranked No. 4 at 184 pounds, remained unbeaten with a 4-1 victory in overtime. McEnelly improved to 12-0 this season.
The Gophers will wrestle at Wisconsin on Friday and at Northwestern on Sunday.
