Five Gophers wrestlers went unbeaten at the Daktronics Invite on Sunday in Brookings, S.D.
Five Gophers wrestlers emerge from Daktronics Open without a loss
Charlie Millard, Ethan Riddle, Jed Wester, Gabe Nagel and Gavin Nelson each went 3-0 for the Gophers. Nelson pulled off a pin in 21 seconds, 10th fastest in program history.
Included in Nelson’s victories was a pin in 21 seconds, tied for the 10th fastest in program history.
The tournament, which featured round robin and pool play, included competitors from host South Dakota State, Air Force, Arizona State, Nebraska, North Dakota State and Oklahoma. The Gophers sent 17 wrestlers, and 12 came home with records of .500 or better.
The Gophers (1-0) will wrestle a dual meet at North Dakota State on Friday. They will take on Campbell at Maturi Pavilion two days later, when they are expected to have Olympic champion Gable Steveson available. Coach Brandon Eggum announced last week that Steveson, who won two NCAA championships for the Gophers before retiring in 2022, will return for his final season of collegiate eligibility.
