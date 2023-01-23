The No. 11 Gophers wrestling team stayed unbeaten at home with a 20-12 victory over Purdue before an announced 3,278 at Maturi Pavilion on Sunday.
The Gophers (10-2, 3-2 Big Ten) trailed 9-7 after five bouts at the break before winning four matches in a row to clinch the dual against the Boilermakers (4-7, 0-4). Andrew Sparks won at 165 pounds, Bailee O'Reilly at 174, Isaiah Salazar at 184 and Michial Foy at 197 during the streak, with Foy winning via a 13-5 major decision.
Also winning for the Gophers were 133-pounder Jake Gilva and 149-pounder Michael Blockhus.
The Gophers remain home next weekend, taking on Illinois on Saturday in a dual that will be televised live on BTN.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Jones frustrated as Cowboys fall short in playoffs again
Two more interceptions from Dak Prescott. Another missed extra point by Brett Maher. Some bizarre play-calling at the end of the game.
Sports
Gilgeous-Alexander hits winner, lifts Thunder past Nuggets
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander banked in a decisive 8-foot jumper with 9.2 seconds remaining and finished with 34 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped Denver's league-leading nine-game win streak and beat the Nuggets 101-99 Sunday night.
Sports
49ers beat Cowboys 19-12 to advance to NFC title game
Brock Purdy rolled to his left and saw his first few options covered. At the last second, George Kittle broke free running deep, Purdy threw across his body and Kittle made a juggling catch that sparked San Francisco's only touchdown drive.
Gophers
Gophers wrestlers remain unbeaten at home with victory over Purdue
They won six out of 10 bouts, including four in a row after the break.
Sports
Keller nets his 2nd hat trick; Coyotes handle Vegas 4-1
Clayton Keller had his second hat trick of the season and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Golden Knights 4-1 on Sunday night, their second victory in the last 13 games.