Gophers wrestlers Isaiah Salazar and Vance VomBaur, teammates together at Windsor High School in Colorado, both became All-Americas on Friday's second day of the NCAA championships in Kansas City, Mo.

At 184 pounds, Salazar earned a quarterfinal victory over Virginia Tech's Thomas Stewart Jr. before losing by major decision in the semifinals 11-2 to Oklahoma State's Dustin Plott, ending Salazar's 18-match winning streak. Salazar will face South Dakota State's Bennett Berge in the consolation semifinals Saturday.

VomBaur beat Missouri's Josh Edmond 8-5 in sudden-death overtime at 141 pounds to earn All-America status. The Gophers are in 18th place in the championship with 21 points.

• Gophers standout Megan Van Berkom swam to All-America status for the third year in a row, finishing fifth in the 400 individual medley at the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships with a time of 4:02.51 in Athens, Ga. The time was a school record.

• The Gophers softball team opened Big Ten play by splitting a doubleheader at Maryland, losing 7-6 before winning 15-6. Jess Oakland drove in four runs in the second game, while Addison Leschber homered in each game.

• The Gophers baseball team lost at San Francisco 6-4, with the Dons scoring twice in the fifth inning to take the lead for good. Gophers starter Tucker Novotny struck out 10 in 5⅓ innings, and Jake Perry was 3-for-5 with an RBI.

• MNUFC2 will play Michigan Stars FC of the National Independent Soccer Association in the U.S. Open Cup's second round on April 2. Minnesota United's second team advanced to play at home in Allianz Field after beating Chicago House AC 3-0 on the road on Wednesday.