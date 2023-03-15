Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NCAA wrestling championships

Thursday-Saturday, Tulsa, Okla.

TV schedule

Thursday: 11 a.m. ESPNU; 6 p.m. ESPN

Friday: 11 a.m. ESPNU; 7 p.m. ESPN

Saturday: 10 a.m. ESPNU; 6 p.m. ESPN

Defending champion: Penn State. Gophers finished 11th last year

InterMat tournament rankings: 1. Penn State, 2. Iowa, 3. Nebraska, 4. Missouri, 5. Cornell, 6. Iowa State, 7 Ohio State, 8. North Carolina State, 9. Arizona State, 10. Michigan, 15. Gophers.

Gophers in the tournament

125 pounds: No. 11 seed Patrick McKee, sr., 12-7. Finished sixth in Big Ten tournament. Finished fifth at 125 in NCAAs last year and third in 2021.

133: No. 8 Aaron Nagao, fr., 18-4. In first NCAA tournament after finishing as Big Ten runner-up, falling 5-2 to two-time national champ Roman Bravo-Young of Penn State.

141: No. 20 Jake Bergeland, sr., 14-9. Placed eighth at Big Ten and making second NCAA appearance.

149: No. 11 Michael Blockhus, sr., 17-5: Big Ten runner-up after falling 7-5 in sudden victory to Ohio State's Sammy Sasso. Making his fourth NCAA appearance.

165: No. 28 Andrew Sparks, jr., 15-9: Making second NCAA appearance, receiving an at-large bid after finishing ninth in Big Ten.

174: No. 8 Bailee O'Reilly, sr., 18-5. Place fourth in Big Ten and will make second NCAA appearance.

184: No. 9 Isaiah Salazar, jr., 16-2. Took fourth in Big Ten and will wrestle in third NCAA tournament.

197: No. 22 Michial Foy, sr., 15-10: Placed eighth in Big Ten and will appear in second NCAA tournament.

Hwt: No. 32 Garrett Joles, sr., 15-14: Placed 10th in Big Ten and received at-large bid to NCAAs.