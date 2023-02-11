Suddenly, the Gophers have company at the top of the WCHA standings.

Third-ranked Minnesota and No. 8 Wisconsin skated to a 2-2 tie in front of a sold-out crowd of 3,539 on Friday night at Ridder Arena. The Badgers secured the extra point in the WCHA standings when Britta Curl scored the only goal of the shootout.

The Gophers (23-4-3, 20-2-3 WCHA, 66 points) gained a point for the tie and are now tied with Ohio State atop the conference standings with three games remaining in the regular season. The Buckeyes pocketed three points with a 6-1 win over St. Thomas on Friday.

Down by a goal entering third period, the Gophers tied the score 2-2 when Taylor Heise scored 3:09 into the period, giving the reigning Patty Kazmaier Award winner her 21st goal of the season.

Abbey Murphy also scored for Minnesota. Goalie Skylar Vetter made 28 saves through overtime.

In the shootout, Wisconsin goalie Cami Kronish denied Heise, Grace Zumwinkle and Murphy before Curl ended it. Kronish made 39 saves through overtime. Wisconsin (21-8-2, 18-6-2, 55 points) got goals from Kate Koltowski and Jesse Compher.

The Gophers and Ohio State each have three conference games remaining. They'll finish their series against the Badgers and Tommies, respectively, on Saturday. Next weekend, Minnesota closes with a series at St. Thomas while the Buckeyes travel to Wisconsin.

The Badgers took 1-0 lead at 8:18 of the first when Kotlowski beat Vetter from the top of the right circle.

Minnesota tied it at 10:52 of the first when Murphy jammed home a rebound of a Grace Zumwinkle shot past Kronish. Murphy was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct after colliding with a Badger after the goal.

The Gophers killed the penalty as Heise and Ella Huber each were strong on the puck in playing keepaway from the Badgers.

Minnesota got its first power play with 11 seconds left in the first period and Edwards was called for tripping. The Badgers killed the penalty in the second period, giving up only one shot on goal.

Wisconsin's Sophie Shirley took the puck strong to the next on a rush at 3:24, but Vetter made the save.

At 3:55 Gophers defenseman Emily Oden took a tripping penalty to deny a Badgers scoring chance. On the power play, Vetter made a sliding pad save to deny Kirsten Simms, then turned aside two more shots during the disadvantage.

Heise nearly gave the Gophers the lead at 7:55 of the second after being sprung for a breakaway, but her shot rang the pipe.

At 8:37, Compher's shot hit the inside of pipe and bounced out, apparently denying Wisconsin a goal. Play went on for more than a minute until the next stoppage, when officials reviewed the play and said the puck had crossed the goal line, giving Wisconsin a 2-1 lead.

During the time between the original ruling of no goal and the stoppage of play, Murphy was called for high-sticking, but the Gophers killed the penalty.

Minnesota withstood a flurry by Wisconsin in the final minute of the second period with Vetter making three saves. The Badgers outshot the Gophers 17-7 in the second.

Minnesota came out strong in the third, and Heise tied it 2-2 with a rocket that hit the pipe and caromed in at 3:09.

Wisconsin's Casey O'Brien took an interference penalty at 6:21 of the third, but the Gophers couldn't take advantage.

With 52 seconds left in the third, Heise and Compher battled behind the Gophers net. Officials called a minor for slashing and a minor for roughing on Compher, and a minor for roughing on Heise. The penalty stretched into overtime, but the Gophers couldn't score.