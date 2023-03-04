The Gophers women's hockey team came two standings points shy of defending their WCHA regular-season championship as Ohio State won on the season's last day to claim the title.

On Saturday, the Gophers turned the tables on the defending WCHA Final Faceoff champion Buckeyes, beating the nation's top-ranked team 3-1 at Ridder Arena.

Savannah Norcross, Abbey Murphy and Peyton Hemp scored for Minnesota (29-5-3), while Skylar Vetter made 34 saves as the Gophers won the conference tournament title for eighth time overall and first since 2018. The Gophers improved to 3-1-1 this season against the defending NCAA champions.

Murphy was named the tournament's most outstanding player.

Gabby Rosenthal scored for Ohio State (31-5-2), and Amanda Thiele made 32 saves.

The Gophers entered the game as the No. 2 team behind Ohio State in the PairWise Ratings and are in line to be the No. 2 overall seed when the NCAA announces its 11-team tournament Sunday (11 a.m., ESPNews). Minnesota will be host to an NCAA regional next week, with a bye into the final.

Ohio State pressured early, pinning the Gophers in their end in the game's first minute and nearly scoring when Emma Maltais' shot rang the pipe.

The Gophers made their first rush into the Buckeyes zone at 3:37, with Thiele making two saves on Abigail Boreen in front of the net.

Minnesota started to break through Ohio State's forecheck midway through the first and spent more time in the Buckeyes zone. Thiele make a couple of big saves, denying Madeline Wethington at 11:39 and Nelli Laitinen at 13:21.

The pressure paid off for the Gophers at 14:05, when Norcross' shot from the right circle hit one of Thiele's leg pads and caromed in for a goal. Ohio State coach Nadine Muzerall challenged the play for goaltender interference on the Gophers' Madison Kaiser, but the goal stood after a replay review.

In the final 11 seconds of the first, Ohio State won two faceoffs and forced Vetter to make a couple of saves. The teams exchanged pushes and shoves as time expired. Jenn Gardiner, Ohio State's leading scorer, took a swipe at Gophers feisty forward Abbey Murphy, hitting Murphy's facemask and drawing a five-minute major penalty for contact to the head.

With five minutes of power-play time to open the second period, the Gophers had trouble keeping possession of the puck as Ohio State employed an aggressive penalty kill. Minnesota had no shots on goal in the first 2:29 of the power play, and Thiele stopped Taylor Heise on the Gophers' first shot. The Buckeyes killed the penalty, limiting the Gophers to four shots.

Vetter made a sliding save on Maltais at 5:32 as the Buckeyes gained momentum from the kill.

That momentum, though, ended quickly. The Gophers went back on the power play at 6:51 when Rosenthal was called for interference. Murphy quickly boosted the lead to 2-0 by firing a shot against the grain, fooling Thiele, then celebrating by leaping into the glass.

Ohio State got a power play 9 seconds after Murphy's goal when Madison Kaiser was called for holding. Minnesota killed the penalty with Vetter making a sliding save on Makenna Webster.

Thiele kept it a two-goal game with back-to-back spectacular saves on Heise and Murphy at 13:22 during a two-on-none breakaway.

Ohio State pounced on a Gophers blue-line turnover to trim the lead to 2-1. Webster sped in alone on Vetter, who made the save but couldn't stop Rosenthal's rebound effort at 16:02.

Minnesota, though, quicky responded when Hemp beat Thiele from the slot for a 3-1 lead at 17:04.

In the third period, Heise had chance to increase the lead to three goals but shot wide on a breakaway against Thiele at 4:10.

Ohio State went on a power play at 5:09 when Hemp was called for slashing, but the Gophers killed the penalty.

The Buckeyes pressured late and pulled Thiele for an extra attacker with 3:10 left. Vetter made three save in that span, while Wethington and Gracie Ostertag blocked two shots each and Heise and Catie Skaja one each.

All-tournament team: Murphy, Hemp and Heise at forward; Wethington and Ohio State's Sophie Jaques on defense; and Vetter in goal.