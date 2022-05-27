The Gophers women's hockey team named four captains for next season: Abigail Boreen, Taylor Heise, Gracie Ostertag and Grace Zumwinkle.
All four captains will wear the "C" for the first time since the 2010-11 season.
"We are very happy to announce that Grace, Taylor, Gracie and Abigail will be our captains for the 2022–23 season," head coach Brad Frost said in a news release. "They are all exceptional hockey players, but more importantly, they are great people and leaders. They all bring unique personalities, styles, perspectives and experiences that will benefit our team this coming year."
- The Gophers football team has announced start times for five of next season's games: Sept. 1 vs. New Mexico State (8 p.m.), Sept. 10 vs. Western Illinois (11 a.m.), Sept. 17 vs. Colorado (2:30 p.m.), Oct. 15 at Illinois (11 a.m.), and Oct. 22 at Penn State (6:30 p.m.).
