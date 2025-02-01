Sloane Matthews scored three goals in the second period to help No. 2 Ohio State overrun the No. 3 Gophers 7-3 on Saturday at Ridder Arena.
Gophers women’s hockey team loses to Ohio State 7-3, ends seven-game winning streak
Sloane Matthews, from Wayzata, scored three goals in the second period, and the No. 2 Buckeyes pulled away from the No. 3 Gophers from there.
Each of Matthews' three goals was a tying goal. Her third goal — with 50 seconds remaining in the period — tied the game 3-3 after two periods. The Buckeyes then took control by scoring three power-play goals in the first five minutes of the third period.
Matthews, a junior who played at Wayzata High School, had scored just four goals this season going into the game.
“Good through one period and about 18 minutes,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “Up 3-2, the puck hops on us a bit, [Ohio State gets] a mini breakaway off our stick and in to make it 3-3, and then get a power-play [goal] towards the end of the period. We were still in good shape, but the third obviously got away from us there.”
The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Gophers (22-6-1, 16-5-1 WCHA). The Buckeyes (21-6-3, 15-6-3), who had a seven-game winning streak ended in their 3-1 loss to the Gophers on Friday, moved back into a tie with the Gophers for second place in the WCHA standings.
The Gophers took a 1-0 lead just two minutes into the game on Emma Conner’s third goal of the season.
Matthews scored 73 seconds into the second period to tie the score.
The Gophers regained the lead on Peyton Hemp’s power-play goal with 13 minutes, 53 seconds left in the second period. Hemp’s goal, her 12th of the season, came with one second remaining on the power play.
Less than two minutes later, Matthews scored again to tie it 2-2. Hemp restored the Gophers' lead with her second goal with 5:45 remaining in the period.
The teams combined for 21 penalties — 10 by the Buckeyes and 11 by the Gophers — and 50 penalty minutes.
The Gophers play at top-ranked Wisconsin next Saturday and Sunday.
“We will flush it here and we’ll get back to it this week, ready for another great opponent,” Frost said.
