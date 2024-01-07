Skylar Vetter had 23 saves and Ella Huber assisted on two goals as the second-ranked Gophers women's hockey team defeated No. 11 Connecticut 3-1 on Saturday at Ridder Arena.

"A really good weekend for us," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "Getting a sweep over a really good UConn team who is very good out east. They are really tough to play against, but I'm proud of our team for sticking with it."

Huber assisted on goals by Madeline Wethington and Josefin Bouveng as the Gophers (16-3-1) opened a 2-0 lead in the second period. Lauren O'Hara's goal with 13 minutes, 21 seconds remaining in second period extended the Gophers' lead to 3-0.

Megan Woodworth scored in the first two minutes of the third period to get UConn (11-6-2) on the scoreboard.

The Gophers, who defeated the Huskies 5-3 on Friday in the teams' first meeting since December 2005, play host to WCHA-leading and top-ranked Ohio State next weekend.